 Ludhiana: Modi's posters appear on former SAD minister's house
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Modi’s posters appear on former SAD minister’s house

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Grewal filed a written complaint to the returning officer, seeking action after the posters appeared on the walls

Four unidentified persons pasted posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the compound wall of the house of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The posters do not mention any local candidates. Maheshinder Singh Grewal has filed a complaint with the returning officer. (HT Photo)
The posters do not mention any local candidates. Maheshinder Singh Grewal has filed a complaint with the returning officer. (HT Photo)

Grewal filed a written complaint to the returning officer, seeking action after the posters appeared on the walls. The posters do not contain any pictures or mentions of local candidates.

In the complaint, Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at his house captured footage of four men allegedly pasting the posters on the compound wall. While three men were pasting the posters on the wall, the fourth one was instructing them.

Grewal said that the posters were pasted without his consent.

Ludhiana: Modi's posters appear on former SAD minister's house

Follow Us On