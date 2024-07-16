Ludhiana: Moga man held for bailing out accused using fake documents

A Moga resident was arrested for allegedly trying to bail out an accused using fake documents. The police found that the accused had previously bailed out multiple accused facing criminal charges using fake documents. A first-information report (FIR) was registered following the orders of the court of judicial magistrate Amit Bakshi (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Avtar Singh alias Bunty of Himmatpura village in Moga. He is presently residing in Ambedkar Nagar in a rented accommodation. The accused had appeared in the court posing as Kulwinder Singh of Hambran village.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered following the orders of the court of judicial magistrate Amit Bakshi.

According to the reader of the court, the accused impersonated Kulwinder Singh and furnished a fake Aadhaar Card to bail out an undertrial, identified as Vikas. When the court asked the accused to produce another document to confirm his identity, he failed to do so. When the court scanned the record, it was found the accused had earlier furnished fake documents to bail out several accused facing criminal charges.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 212, 236, 237, 319(2), 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 5 police station. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, the ASI added.