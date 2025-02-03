Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Moving car catches fire, two escape unhurt

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:50 PM IST

According to eyewitnesses, smoke started billowing from the car’s engine, followed by sparks, which quickly led to flames engulfing the vehicle

A moving BMW car suddenly caught fire near Ferozepur Road, Baddowal, causing panic in the area. Two car mechanics, who were test-driving the vehicle after repairs, managed to jump out, escaping unhurt. The car was severely damaged in the fire.

Locals attempted to douse the fire, but it continued to spread. Firefighters were called to the scene. After nearly half an hour of effort, the blaze was brought under control. (HT File photo for representation)
Locals attempted to douse the fire, but it continued to spread. Firefighters were called to the scene. After nearly half an hour of effort, the blaze was brought under control.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke started billowing from the car's engine, followed by sparks, which quickly led to flames engulfing the vehicle. Locals attempted to douse the fire, but it continued to spread. Firefighters were called to the scene. After nearly half an hour of effort, the blaze was brought under control.

The mechanics informed the police that the car had recently been repaired at their workshop and was undergoing a test drive when the incident occurred. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

The incident also caused a 3-km-long traffic jam, which was cleared swiftly by traffic police personnel. The police confirmed that there was no casualty.

