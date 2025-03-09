Ludhiana: MP Arora honours women achievers at PAU

: Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here on Saturday celebrated the International Women’s Day where women from the city were given a copy of the Constitution of India by member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sanjeev Arora, who was the chief guest. The event honoured women’s contributions across various fields and reinforced the call for gender equality and empowerment. The event honoured women’s contributions across various fields and reinforced the call for gender equality and empowerment. (HT PHOTO)

Arora lauded the role of women in shaping a progressive society and humorously noted that while roadsides often display boards stating ‘Men at Work’, there should be signs everywhere acknowledging that women are tirelessly working across all fields. He highlighted that gifting the Indian Constitution was the most meaningful tribute, ensuring women know their legal rights and entitlements.

He noted that women constitute 30.69% of the Indian armed forces, 15% of the global aviation workforce, and 29% of civil services and medical professionals, with 80% in nursing and nearly 100% in social health services.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal reaffirmed the university’s leadership in championing gender equality in agriculture. He highlighted how women-led agri-businesses, precision farming, and agricultural research are reshaping the sector, which men once dominated.

“A nation cannot succeed if its women are left behind,” he asserted, calling for a shift from celebration to action in securing equal opportunities for women in research, education, and leadership.

The guest of honour, state information commissioner of Punjab, Harpreet Singh Sandhu, echoed these sentiments, calling women the backbone of civilisation. He commended MP Arora’s gesture of gifting the Indian Constitution, describing it as an empowering resource for every woman.

Deputy commissioner, Jitendra Jorwal, compared the Indian Constitution to a ‘necklace with multi-coloured beads’, symbolising India’s unity in diversity.

He urged that women’s contributions must be fully utilised for India to achieve its developmental goals.

The event also honoured women teachers, lecturers, doctors, and PAU officers for their contributions. The ceremony began with releasing a special Women’s Day poster reflecting the theme ‘Accelerate Action for Gender Equality’.