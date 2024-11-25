Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Murder accused, aide held for drug peddling

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2024 10:25 PM IST

The accused were produced before a court and were sent to police custody for two days; the police are scanning their forward and backward links

A team of the anti-narcotic cell of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a person, who is already facing murder charges, and his aide allegedly for peddling drugs. The police recovered 115g heroin, 18 empty pouches and an electronic weighing machine from them.

Identified as Rajveer Singh, alias Raju, of Maha Singh Nagar and Rachhpal Singh, alias Laddi, of Mohalla Gagan Nagar, the accused were caught following a tip-off, said sub-inspector Mohan Singh. (Getty image)
Identified as Rajveer Singh, alias Raju, of Maha Singh Nagar and Rachhpal Singh, alias Laddi, of Mohalla Gagan Nagar, the accused were caught following a tip-off, said sub-inspector Mohan Singh. (Getty image)

Identified as Rajveer Singh, alias Raju, of Maha Singh Nagar and Rachhpal Singh, alias Laddi, of Mohalla Gagan Nagar, the accused were caught following a tip-off, said sub-inspector Mohan Singh.

A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Daba police station. The sub-inspector said Rajveer is already facing trial in connection with a drug peddling case registered at Division number 1 police station on January 9 while Rachhpal is facing a murder case at the Shimlapuri police station since January 2018.

Both were produced before a court and were sent to police custody for two days. The police are scanning their forward and backward links.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On