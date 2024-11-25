Ludhiana: Murder accused, aide held for drug peddling

A team of the anti-narcotic cell of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a person, who is already facing murder charges, and his aide allegedly for peddling drugs. The police recovered 115g heroin, 18 empty pouches and an electronic weighing machine from them. Identified as Rajveer Singh, alias Raju, of Maha Singh Nagar and Rachhpal Singh, alias Laddi, of Mohalla Gagan Nagar, the accused were caught following a tip-off, said sub-inspector Mohan Singh. (Getty image)

A case under Sections 21B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Daba police station. The sub-inspector said Rajveer is already facing trial in connection with a drug peddling case registered at Division number 1 police station on January 9 while Rachhpal is facing a murder case at the Shimlapuri police station since January 2018.

Both were produced before a court and were sent to police custody for two days. The police are scanning their forward and backward links.