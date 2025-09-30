Ludhiana: Murder bid case witness attacked, 18 booked

A 22-year-old man, who is a key witness in an attempt to murder case, was left seriously injured after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons in the busy Meena Bazaar area of the city. The division number 1 police have registered an FIR against at least 18 accused. Victim says attackers want to dissuade him from testifying in court against the murder bid case accused.

The victim, identified as Aditya Malik of Rajouri Garden, Haibowal, was returning home from work when he was waylaid by a group of men. In his statement to the police, Malik said the attackers cornered him near the market where one of them, identified as Krishan, struck him on the head with a sharp weapon. Others joined in, leaving him bleeding on the road before fleeing while issuing death threats.

“I was targeted because I am a witness in an attempt-to-murder case against some of them. They were trying to stop me from testifying in court,” Malik told police officials.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baldev Singh, investigating officer, said the attack stemmed from a previous dispute. “The victim sustained serious head injuries but is out of danger. A case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt),126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (aggravated rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused and a search is on,” he said.

Based on Malik’s complaint, the Kotwali police have booked Kartik, Krishan, Billa, Mathi, Chirag, Priyasu, Lavish and eleven unidentified accomplices.