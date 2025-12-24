Ludhiana: National awardee teacher’s 13 books make it to state school libraries

Karamjit Singh Grewal, a state and national award-winning Punjabi teacher from Government High School, Kheri Jhameri, has added another major achievement to his name, with 13 books authored by him being approved for inclusion in government school libraries across Punjab. Karamjit Singh Grewal, a state and national award-winning Punjabi teacher from Government High School, Kheri Jhameri. (HT Photo)

The books were cleared by the education department’s selection committee and will be made available in libraries of primary, middle and secondary government schools. The move is expected to strengthen children’s literature in Punjabi and encourage reading habits among students from an early age.

Educationists said the approval recognises Grewal’s sustained contribution to creative learning and value-based education through Punjabi literature. His books focus on childhood experiences, moral values and joyful learning, making them suitable for young readers.

Grewal’s work has earned him several prestigious honours over the years. His first children’s songbook, Chhad Ke School Mainu Aa, won the best children’s book award from the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi. Another book, Lori, fetched him a national-level award along with a cash prize of ₹1.25 lakh from the Government of India.

He has also received international recognition, with his Punjabi Varnmala video winning first prize from the American India Foundation Trust. In addition, Grewal has created around 800 audio and video works involving children, blending music, education and creativity. Many of these works have been recognised at national and international platforms.

Apart from writing, Grewal regularly performs motivational and educational songs in schools, colleges, universities and other institutions, aiming to inspire students to learn with confidence and joy.

For his overall contribution to education, Grewal has been conferred the State Teacher Award by the Punjab government and the National Award by the Government of India.

His approved books include Chhad Ke School Mainu Aa, Keerat De Bano Pujari, Dharti Di Pukar, Gaayie Geet Pyare Bacheyo and several others.

Speaking about the achievement, Grewal said government schools receive annual library grants of ₹15,000 for primary, middle and high schools, and ₹20,000 for senior secondary schools, which are used to purchase books from the approved list. He said he continues to write and sing his self-written poems with students, with the aim of making learning meaningful and enjoyable for every child.