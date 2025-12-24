Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: National awardee teacher’s 13 books make it to state school libraries

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 08:26 am IST

Education dept panel clears works of Karamjit Singh Grewal, approved books to be stocked in primary, middle and secondary govt schools

Karamjit Singh Grewal, a state and national award-winning Punjabi teacher from Government High School, Kheri Jhameri, has added another major achievement to his name, with 13 books authored by him being approved for inclusion in government school libraries across Punjab.

Karamjit Singh Grewal, a state and national award-winning Punjabi teacher from Government High School, Kheri Jhameri. (HT Photo)
Karamjit Singh Grewal, a state and national award-winning Punjabi teacher from Government High School, Kheri Jhameri. (HT Photo)

The books were cleared by the education department’s selection committee and will be made available in libraries of primary, middle and secondary government schools. The move is expected to strengthen children’s literature in Punjabi and encourage reading habits among students from an early age.

Educationists said the approval recognises Grewal’s sustained contribution to creative learning and value-based education through Punjabi literature. His books focus on childhood experiences, moral values and joyful learning, making them suitable for young readers.

Grewal’s work has earned him several prestigious honours over the years. His first children’s songbook, Chhad Ke School Mainu Aa, won the best children’s book award from the Punjabi Sahitya Akademi. Another book, Lori, fetched him a national-level award along with a cash prize of 1.25 lakh from the Government of India.

He has also received international recognition, with his Punjabi Varnmala video winning first prize from the American India Foundation Trust. In addition, Grewal has created around 800 audio and video works involving children, blending music, education and creativity. Many of these works have been recognised at national and international platforms.

Apart from writing, Grewal regularly performs motivational and educational songs in schools, colleges, universities and other institutions, aiming to inspire students to learn with confidence and joy.

For his overall contribution to education, Grewal has been conferred the State Teacher Award by the Punjab government and the National Award by the Government of India.

His approved books include Chhad Ke School Mainu Aa, Keerat De Bano Pujari, Dharti Di Pukar, Gaayie Geet Pyare Bacheyo and several others.

Speaking about the achievement, Grewal said government schools receive annual library grants of 15,000 for primary, middle and high schools, and 20,000 for senior secondary schools, which are used to purchase books from the approved list. He said he continues to write and sing his self-written poems with students, with the aim of making learning meaningful and enjoyable for every child.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: National awardee teacher’s 13 books make it to state school libraries
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Karamjit Singh Grewal, a distinguished Punjabi teacher, has had 13 of his books approved for government school libraries in Punjab, enhancing children's literature and promoting reading among students. His works, celebrated for their focus on moral values and joyful learning, have earned him numerous awards, including the State Teacher Award and national recognition. Grewal aims to make learning enjoyable for all children.