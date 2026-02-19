Ludhiana: Nepal man dies in car mishap, 3 booked

A retired couple from Shaheed Bhagar Singh (Nawanshahr) along with their nephew landed in police net on Wednesday for abandoning an injured Nepalese man at an isolated place on Pakhowal Road to die, who was injured after being hit by their car. The accused in police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Surinderpal Singh of Lodhipur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, his wife Surjit Kaur and nephew Yudhvir Singh. According to the police, Surinderpal Singh is retired from Co-operative bank while his wife is a retired nurse.

The victim has been identified as Dheeraj Thapa, 35, who was a cook at a marriage palace. Deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa said a passerby noticed the body on the roadside near Singla Enclave Phase 2 in Shehzad village on Monday and alerted the Jodhan police. The victim had a head injury, which was suggested as cause of death. The police did not find anything which could help them in identifying the victim.

The DSP added that the police scanned CCTVs near the area and spotted a Hyundai i20 car hitting the man when he was crossing the road. “After the passersby gathered there, the accused made the injured sit in their car while stating that they would admit him in a hospital. But they took the injured to a chemist for bandage. Sensing his critical condition, the chemist asked them to take him to some hospital,” said the DSP.

“But the couple dropped the man at a vacant place and escaped. The victim succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

Further, the DSP added that the police reached the accused by tracing the registration number of their car. The vehicle has been seized. According to the DSP, officials are yet to ascertain if the injuries which turned fatal were accidental or inflicted.

The victim, who hailed from Nepal, was working in the city for the past 10 years.