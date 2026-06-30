LeBron-Giannis to team up? Analyst predicts Miami move as Warriors link stalls over Anthony Davis row

The LeBron James off-season saga reached a decisive landmark on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers announced that the 41-year-old is departing LA after eight seasons. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed to ESPN that LeBron is retiring and will be back in the NBA next season with a different franchise. Former Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is now a free agency. (AP)

The decision came as a big heartbreak for Lakers fans. Despite reports of a likely move, there was still hope till early Tuesday. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers met with LeBron's team Tuesday in an attempt to re-sign him. But their efforts have fallen through, as the GOAT is all set to feature for a different franchise in the next NBA season.

New Miami Links As Warriors Talks Fall Through Talks about LeBron leaving the Lakers had been the most-talked-about topic of this NBA offseason. Needless to say, many teams were keeping a close eye on the four-time NBA Finals MVP.

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Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania had reported a potential move to the Golden State Warrior Many Warriors fans viewed the combination of LeBron James and Steph Curry at the Warriors as potentially deadly if the move happened. LeBron was also reportedly keen on a move to Golden State.

Charania had added that the pursuit of James came with a joint move for fellow Lakers star, Anthony Davis. "The two won a championship together in 2020 with the Lakers and have remained close friends. However, there has yet to be tangible movement on the Davis front," Charania said in an X post.

What Changed With Warriors However, the situation changed on Tuesday with NBA Insider Marc Stein reporting that the Warriors are not viewing a move for Davis as a mandate in their pursuit of James. Stein added that the Warriors still planned to independently pursue the 41-year-old.

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With the revelation, a potential move to the Warriors now hangs in the balance. Amid, another NBA reporter has claimed a surprise new contender in the race from LeBron James: the Miami Heat.

The Heat have recently traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster deal. Combining Giannis with LeBron could turn the Heat into a force to reckon with next season, or at least that's what NBA reporter and analyst Jake Fischer believes.

“He’s been connected to Miami, a potential homecoming there once Giannis was traded to South Beach. There’s plenty talk around the league that they could see that reunion,” “He’s been connected to Miami, a potential homecoming there once Giannis was traded to South Beach. There’s plenty talk around the league that they could see that reunion,” Fischer said in a podcast appearance.