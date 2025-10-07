LeBron James family: All on NBA star's wife Savannah and three children

LeBron James’ career is stacked with milestones. Four NBA championships, four MVPs, Olympic gold, and the all-time NBA scoring record. But for the Los Angeles Lakers star, family has been a constant thread running alongside his two decades in the NBA. Inside LeBron James’ family life with wife Savannah and children Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri(Instagram/kingjames)

According to People, James has been with his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson, since their Akron days. The pair officially married in 2013 after more than a decade together and now raise three children - Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

Who is LeBron James' wife, Savannah James?

LeBron and Savannah met as teenagers. “I’ll take his number,” Savannah once joked of their first exchange to the Cleveland Magazine. They started dating in high school and never looked back. Over the years, she has supported her husband’s career while building her own.

Savannah helps run the LeBron James Family Foundation and launched Akron: Women of Our Future, a mentoring program for local students. She has also tried her hand in business, from furniture design to wellness products. But she has often said her main focus is raising their children.

All on LeBron James' three children

Bronny James (20)

Born in October 2004, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. grew up courtside watching his father play at Cleveland Cavaliers games. He went on to star at Sierra Canyon High and commit to USC before suffering cardiac arrest during a workout in 2023. After recovering, he declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and, in a storybook moment, was drafted to the Lakers, making him teammates with his father.

Bryce Maximus James (17)

Bryce arrived in 2007 as LeBron’s superstardom soared. Taller than Bronny by his teens, he’s earned a reputation as one of the best shooters in the family. Bryce transferred to Campbell Hall in Los Angeles and entered his junior year as a four-star recruit with scholarship offers already in hand.

Zhuri Nova James (10)

The youngest, Zhuri, was born in 2014. She’s less focused on basketball and more on lifestyle content. Her YouTube and Instagram accounts, monitored by her parents, feature pranks, DIY clips, and family moments. She’s built a following of hundreds of thousands.

Together, the James family has become as recognizable off the court as LeBron’s career is on it.

