Is Bronny James expecting a baby? Fact checking viral claim

Even with the season on pause, Bronny James continues to command attention and generate buzz among fans. As the son of LeBron James, updates from his personal life often spark just as much intrigue and discussion as developments in his basketball career. Bronny James and his girlfriend made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Lakers star’s relationship with longtime girlfriend Parker Whitfield has been well known publicly. The pair, who first met in high school, made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years.

What has fueled the recent speculation is whether the couple could soon be adding a new member to the James family.

Viral post about Bronny James expecting a child The buzz originated from a viral post on X, which featured a photo of a man who bore a striking resemblance to the 21-year-old Bronny.

“Everyone in the comments saying this is Bronny James, can’t confirm or deny whether that’s the case,” the post stated.

It was accompanied by a screenshot of an Instagram post showing a couple celebrating a pregnancy, posing together during a maternity-themed photoshoot and cherishing the special moment.