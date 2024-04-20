Ludhiana: Nepalese help, aides hold couple captive, rob cash, jewellery

Hired 10 days ago, a Nepalese domestic help along with her three aides held her employer and his wife captive on knife-point and fled after robbing ₹1 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹7 lakh from the house in Khanna. The Khanna City police have initiated an investigation after reaching the spot. Police looking for clues at the victims’ house in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against domestic help Bhawna. Her three aides are yet to be identified. The accused were captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

Former liquor contractor Dinkar Kalia said that after the incident, a Nepalese man hired for washing cars in the area was also untraceable and his phone was switched off.

Kalia added that he, along with his wife, used to visit his ailing father-in-law in Khanna every day and return in the evening. On Saturday, they returned a little earlier, as their son, Ishan, was returning from Himachal Pradesh.

“The domestic help had already called her aides inside the house before we could reach. My wife entered the house and I was bolting the main door from inside. Hearing her screams, I rushed inside the room and saw that the accused had overpowered my wife,” Kalia said.

“The accused opened an assault on me and held us captive at knifepoint. The accused locked us in the bathroom and ransacked the rooms. They fled with cash and jewellery. Our son rescued us when he returned home and informed the police,” he added.

Superintendent of police (SP detective) Sourav Jindal, deputy SP (DSP detective) Sukhamrit Singh, Khanna DSP Harjinder Singh Gill and station-house officer (SHO city) sub-inspector Manpreet Singh rushed to the spot. Scanning the CCTV footage, police found that the accused had entered the house at 1.58 pm.

DSP Sukhamrit Singh said that an FIR under sections 380, 381, 454 and 120 B of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest. The family had not gotten the police verification done for of the domestic help and car washing man.

Kalia added that they had hired Bhawna as domestic help following the recommendation of the Nepalese man hired for washing cars.