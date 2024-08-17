Ludhiana: New Durga Colony residents rue ‘poor living conditions’

Residents of New Durga Colony in Dhandari Kalan have lamented the abysmal state of their living conditions. Despite promises and pipe-laying years ago, they are still without basic amenities like drinking water, functional sewage arrangement, and well-maintained roads. Instead of resolving their woes, the civic authorities have forced them to rely on borewells and endure dilapidated roads, clogged sewers, and mounting garbage piles, residents alleged. Open garbage dump in Durga Colony in Dhandari area in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Expressing their frustration, locals cited that this area is largely inhabited by migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which is why authorities have turned a blind eye to their concerns.

“We also want to live in hygienic conditions, but we’ve been forced to endure such shabby living,” said Sumer Singh, a local.

Reflecting on the mounds of garbage thrown at multiple spots, a resident Mohan, emphasised that, no one from the corporation comes here for garbage collection, where having no other option, they are bound to throw the filth in open space, exposing themselves to various diseases.”

Mithlesh, a man residing here for over two decades, asserted that during election times, Sahnewal member of legislative assembly Hardeep Mundian, made various promises to revamp this area. But it’s been over four months, nothing has changed so far.

During monsoon, sewerage water gets inundated in these lanes, further deteriorating our lives. We make it clean at our own expense. We want to sell our properties and move to somewhere else for better living conditions, but this area has no buyers, he added.

Despite several attempts, MLA Hardeep Mundian remained unreachable for his comments.