Ludhiana: New health facility barely finds takers

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Dec 10, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Made operational on Friday, the health facility has received only 19 patients in its outpatient department (OPD) in the past three day and seen zero hospitalisation

The new urban community healthcare centre (UCHC) at the civil surgeon office complex, opened recently with an aim to divert some of the patient load from the civil hospital, is yet to draw patients.

The health department faces a severe shortage of staff with around 40% posts of doctors lying vacant. (HT Photo)
The health department faces a severe shortage of staff with around 40% posts of doctors lying vacant. (HT Photo)

Made operational on Friday, the health facility has received only 19 patients in its outpatient department (OPD) in the past three days. The 10-bed facility has seen zero hospitalisation. The centre has a doctor, a house surgeon and a staff nurse on shift around the clock. The staff work three shifts of eight hours each.

The health department faces a severe shortage of staff with around 40% posts of doctors lying vacant. Doctors and paramedic staff from other hospitals have been deputed here.

Civil surgeon Dr Pardeep Mohindra said the hospital will pick up the pace with time. “It takes some time for any facility to get footfall,” he said.

The hospital was inaugurated by Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh a couple of days ahead of the implementation of code of conduct for the upcoming municipal polls on December 21.

The building was constructed in 2014 but had been in use by health officials as offices until over a week ago when it was cleared up and beds were arranged to get the hospital operational.

On the inaugural day, three patients were brought to the ward from the civil hospital and sent back after the inauguration ceremony. At that time, the civil surgeon had said that the patients were brought for an “awareness campaign to show to the people that the new hospital had in-patient facility.”

