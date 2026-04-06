Ludhiana: New road, old problems: Cracks surface on newly built Jagraon bridge stretch

Within days of its construction, a key road stretch near Jagraon bridge has begun to show cracks and uneven surfacing, raising serious concerns over the quality of work executed under Special Assistance Funds in Ludhiana. Cracks on Jagraon bridge in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The road connecting Chand Cinema to Jagraon bridge was recently taken up for strengthening at an estimated cost of ₹5.49 crore.

One carriageway, which was closed for construction, was reopened to traffic on Saturday night after an inauguration by local MLA Madan Lal Bagga.

However, commuters say the newly laid surface is already deteriorating. In several patches, gravel has started coming off, exposing weak spots and casting doubts on the durability of the road.

Residents and daily commuters have also flagged uneven surfacing, saying the stretch causes jerks while driving and could pose a risk to motorists. “It feels like the road has not been levelled properly. Vehicles experience constant ups and downs, which can lead to accidents,” said a commuter.

The development has raised fresh questions about the quality checks of civic works in the city, which is already grappling with damaged roads and repeated repairs.

\Residents allege that despite claims of large-scale infrastructure development, many projects fail to meet basic standards on the ground.

The issue gains significance in light of a recent incident on ATI Road, where the deputy mayor had halted construction after discrepancies were flagged in the material being used for a cemented road. Although officials later termed the material satisfactory, the episode had triggered allegations of poor oversight.

The Jagraon bridge project is being executed in phases, and the portion constructed earlier has also shown signs of wear, with gravel dislodging from the surface.

Superintending Engineer Ranjit Singh said samples of the road have been collected for testing and maintained that a portion of the work is still pending.

He added that one asphalt layer is yet to be laid and any minor defects observed at present would be rectified during the final stage of construction.