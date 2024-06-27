Ludhiana NGO adopts 14-year-old orphan under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign

A 14-year-old orphan girl has been adopted by the Navchetna Child Welfare Committee under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign of the central government. A Student of Government College for Girls informed that her college fees is nearly ₹ 15000 annually, half of which is funded by the organisation (HT photo)

Gursimran Kaur, whose mother died of medical complications when she was just 2 years old, said, “I live with my aunt and uncle as my father also passed away when I was 6 years old but I never compromised my studies.” Her uncle is a labourer and has two sons, one of whom is mentally challenged.

“It is difficult for us to look after 3 kids on a meagre salary but this city based NGO has been of great help. Currently, Gursimran is in a private school as we do not have any government school nearby. We try to arrange her fees by ourselves so that we can save the money provided through scholarship for her higher studies,” said her aunt.

A Student of Government College for Girls informed that her college fees is nearly ₹15000 annually, half of which is funded by the organisation.

15-year-old Gauri, daughter of a cook, has been receiving help from the NGO for the past six years and has got admission into the meritorious school this year. “We are 3 sisters and a brother and without the support of Navchetna, I could not have continued my studies in the wake of our financial constraints,” she mentioned.

Gauri has chosen commerce subject in Class11 and aspires to become a chartered accountant. “The amount which I receive is used in purchasing uniform, stationary and extra help books,” she added.

A special child and a resident of Sahauli, Kamaljeet Singh, whose education has been funded by the NGO when he was only 11, writes and paints using his foot. At present, he is a student of Class 12 in a private school where he studies free of cost.

“Navchetna has provided me with every possible help including medical help. Due to my physical disability, I was in a wheelchair and even now I cannot use my hands efficiently but this NGO reached out to experts in Ludhiana and Delhi to help me out,” he said. Kamaljeet aspires to become a teacher, is optimistic about life and likes playing football whenever free.

Sukhdhir Sekhon, President of the Navchetna Committee said that a group of teachers and industrialists have come together to sponsor the education of the brilliant students in need and will continue to do so in future as well. “Every month, nearly three students are honoured with bicycles and gadgets with an aim to eradicate all the obstacles coming in their way to success,” shared Sekhon.