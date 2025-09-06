Ludhiana: NGOs adopt flood-hit villages, pledge relief and long-term support

Two social organisations — Ludhiana-based Chardha Punjab and Kharar’s JVT Progressive team — have adopted three flood-affected villages in Punjab, promising both immediate relief and sustained rehabilitation for residents still battling the aftermath of recent floods. Extending their outreach, the groups — along with Helping Hand NGO — supplied dry rations for community kitchens feeding over 2,000 people in Ferozepur and Fazilka. (HT File)

Vinayak Dutt, head of Chardha Punjab, said the villages of Bauli and Haveliwala in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district and Raneke in Fazilka remain submerged even nine days after the disaster, with water levels still touching five feet in places.

A seven-member team from the two organisations visited the affected areas and distributed ration and medicine kits to 360 families, ensuring two weeks of food security. Relief material including beds, tent sheets, and rubber boots was also provided to 200 families, while camps were set up to aid stranded villagers.

Extending their outreach, the groups — along with Helping Hand NGO — supplied dry rations for community kitchens feeding over 2,000 people in Ferozepur and Fazilka. They are also arranging fodder for cattle and distributing medical kits in villages such as Kalke, Jalloke, Bandala, Kaamwali, and Ganjuaana.