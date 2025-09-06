Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: NGOs adopt flood-hit villages, pledge relief and long-term support

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 07:36 am IST

A seven-member team from the two organisations visited the affected areas and distributed ration and medicine kits to 360 families

Two social organisations — Ludhiana-based Chardha Punjab and Kharar’s JVT Progressive team — have adopted three flood-affected villages in Punjab, promising both immediate relief and sustained rehabilitation for residents still battling the aftermath of recent floods.

Extending their outreach, the groups — along with Helping Hand NGO — supplied dry rations for community kitchens feeding over 2,000 people in Ferozepur and Fazilka. (HT File)
Extending their outreach, the groups — along with Helping Hand NGO — supplied dry rations for community kitchens feeding over 2,000 people in Ferozepur and Fazilka. (HT File)

Vinayak Dutt, head of Chardha Punjab, said the villages of Bauli and Haveliwala in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district and Raneke in Fazilka remain submerged even nine days after the disaster, with water levels still touching five feet in places.

A seven-member team from the two organisations visited the affected areas and distributed ration and medicine kits to 360 families, ensuring two weeks of food security. Relief material including beds, tent sheets, and rubber boots was also provided to 200 families, while camps were set up to aid stranded villagers.

Extending their outreach, the groups — along with Helping Hand NGO — supplied dry rations for community kitchens feeding over 2,000 people in Ferozepur and Fazilka. They are also arranging fodder for cattle and distributing medical kits in villages such as Kalke, Jalloke, Bandala, Kaamwali, and Ganjuaana.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: NGOs adopt flood-hit villages, pledge relief and long-term support
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On