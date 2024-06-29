Ludhiana: NHRC representative inspects Central Women’s Jail

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) representative Mahesh Singla inspected the Central Women’s Jail in Ludhiana. Addressing the inmates, Singla commended the jail administration for their efforts. (HT File)

During the visit, Singla aimed to ensure that the human rights of women prisoners and migrant women in the jail are being upheld. He inspected various facilities, including the prison kitchen, barracks, factory, bathrooms, crèche for prisoners’ children, library, and hospital. Singla also interacted with the prisoners and deportee women to inquire about the services they receive under human rights provisions from the jail administration.

“The enthusiasm of the prisoners and migrant women living here indicates that the jail administration is providing them with all kinds of facilities,” he said.

He highlighted that the jail administration is conducting six to seven different training courses for the women prisoners to help them lead productive lives after their release. He suggested introducing additional short-duration courses to benefit more inmates.

He also encouraged the women prisoners to join the “Jai Hind” movement, a campaign he initiated to promote patriotism. This appeal was warmly received, and both the jail administration and prisoners supported the movement by raising the slogan “Jai Hind.”