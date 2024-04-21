Ludhiana: NIA nabs Raikot head constable, suspects links with international cartels

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a head constable deputed at the City Raikot police station of Ludhiana Rural police on Saturday. The cop is facing charges of smuggling opium to foreign countries. and the NIA suspects his involvement in an international drugs racket. The accused has been identified as Govind Singh, deputed as a munshi at the City Raikot police station. (HT File Photo)

The arrest comes after the authorities recovered nearly 400 gm opium stuffed in hockey sticks at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

According to those privy to the development, Govind Singh, along with his two aides, sent some hockey sticks abroad through a courier service in Raikot, claiming that they wanted to send high quality hockey sticks to some relatives for a tournament.

While being scanned at the airport in New Delhi, authorities found 400 gm opium stuffed inside the hockey sticks. The contraband was stuffed in the sticks by drilling holes.

Following the information provided by the authorities, the NIA filed a case and contacted the courier firm, where they found that the head constable and his two aides had sent the hockey sticks.

The head constable has been deputed at the City Raikot police station for the past seven months.