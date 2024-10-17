Ludhiana: No action taken over advertisement poles installed sans sanction

Almost three months after permission was denied, no action has been taken against over 20 advertisement poles that were installed along the national highway in Khanna. NHAI officials say they denied permission to Khanna administration 3 months ago (HT Photo)

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials confirmed that the body had received a permission request three months ago and had turned it down.

The district administration is yet to take action against the private firm responsible. The regulations clearly state that advertisement hoardings are not allowed within the ‘right of way’ on national highways as they can distract drivers and increase the risk of accidents.

NHAI officials pointed out that the Khanna municipal council (MC) formed an advertisement regulatory committee, but NHAI found no representation among the members of this committee.

They claim this has raised concerns about the transparency and legality of the decision-making process.

Khanna additional deputy commissioner Baljinder Singh Dhillon said, “I will look into the matter and instruct the officials concerned to take action according to the law.” Locals expressed frustration over the issue. Khanna resident Jaskaran Singh said, “This is a clear violation by the private firm, the district administration and the MC. Advertisement hoardings are not allowed on the highway and these large poles are a danger to commuters.” Navraj Singh, another resident, urged the state government to take action.

“I request the government to punish the officials concerned and the private contractor responsible for installing these illegal poles.”

Former MLA and cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli called for a thorough investigation. “The state government should launch a vigilance inquiry into this issue,” he said.