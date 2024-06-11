Ludhiana: No cleaning after sewerage work causes traffic snarls in Dugri

Poor clearance and sewerage work done by municipal corporation (MC) in Phase 1, Dugri, have made daily commuters lives miserable as mounds of sand were left on the roads after installing sewerage pipes, causing traffic problems for over a month. About a month ago, Ludhiana MC’s operational and maintenance wing laid down sewerage pipes at different locations in Phase 1 at a cost of ₹ 35 lakh. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents and commuters are dealing with daily evening traffic snarls and frequent accidents due to the neglected sand piles. About a month ago, MC’s operational and maintenance (O&M) wing laid down sewerage pipes at different locations in Phase 1 at a cost of ₹35 lakh. Officials reported that pipes were installed near the MIG flats and connections were made near the Phase 1 market six weeks ago.

Ramesh, a worker at a nearby shop, expressed his frustration, saying, “It is very difficult for traffic to cross in the evening hours due to the half-damaged road blocked by barricades. It’s been over a month, and people are suffering from the damaged road and blocked lanes. I request the MC officials to complete the work properly, considering the inconvenience to commuters.”

Another commuter, Jaskaran Singh, highlighted the safety hazards, stating, “This road has become very chaotic. The installation of sewerage pipes damaged the road, but it was never resurfaced or levelled. This has caused numerous accidents. I urge MC officials to address this issue promptly.”

Additionally, shopkeepers stated that in the past when it rained, the sand got wet and it became the spot for accidents.

Sub-divisional officer Randeep Singh responded to the complaints, saying, “I have already directed the B&R wing to prepare an estimate and resurface the damaged road. Additionally, I will instruct the junior engineer to level the road within a day to alleviate the problems faced by residents and commuters.”

The unresolved issue has left residents questioning the efficiency and responsiveness of the MC. The prolonged inaction not only disrupts daily life but also raises concerns about the city’s infrastructure management.