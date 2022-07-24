Ludhiana: No Covid death logged for 4th straight day
Ludhiana district logged 62 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday. No casualty was reported for the fourth consecutive day.
The tally of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,11,985, of which 1,08,697 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 289 active cases in the district on Saturday, of which 275 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.
Haryana DSP’s killing: 3 more in police net
Three more accused were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a Haryana deputy superintendent of police, taking the total number of people held in the case to six, an official said. Bhuru alias Taufiq, and Asru alias Assaruddin, both residents of Pachgaon village, and Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village in Rajasthan's Alwar district were arrested on Saturday, officials said.
Ludhiana: ADGP Ram Singh holds surprise inspection in city
Additional director general of police (ADGP, technical service) Ram Singh on Saturday conducted checking of vehicles at various points in the city as part of a surprise inspection. He was accompanied by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and other senior cops. He checked vehicles at 28 points in the city, which were monitored by all gazetted officers of Ludhiana police and at least 700 personnel were deputed.
Ludhiana: Cop fails to identify vehicle lifter’s identity, booked for negligence
A man who is facing trial in a vehicle lifting case had produced fake identity documents with the police at the time of Manpreet Singh of Maksudran, the undertrial's arrest, which has come to the fore during the verification process conducted by Ludhiana Central Jail officials. The police failed to find that he was faking his identity. The accused had assumed that he would face problems in availing bail due to his previous criminal record.
Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.
Man booked for ‘killing’ parents over property dispute in Rohtak
A man allegedly shot dead Tarun's parents when they were asleep over a property dispute at his house in Rohtak's Janata colony in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. He has been booked for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan, 60, and his wife Nisha, 55. Shivaji Colony inspector Shamsher Singh said the accused, Tarun, had been absconding.
