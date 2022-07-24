Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: No Covid death logged for 4th straight day
Ludhiana: No Covid death logged for 4th straight day

Ludhiana district logged 62 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday; no casualty was reported for the fourth consecutive day
The tally of Covid cases from Ludhiana district has now reached 1,11,985, of which 1,08,697 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus (Representative image)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana district logged 62 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday. No casualty was reported for the fourth consecutive day.

The tally of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,11,985, of which 1,08,697 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 289 active cases in the district on Saturday, of which 275 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.

