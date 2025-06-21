Ludhiana: No headway in Maharashtra man’s murder case

Failing to make a breakthrough in a Maharashtra-based devotee’s murder a year ago, the police have released the pictures of some of the suspects wanted by the Jagraon police for allegedly poisoning him. The man was found dead during a religious event held in Jagraon in August 2024. However, the Jagraon City police station took five months to register an FIR, that too on the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court. A CCTV grab of one of the wanted suspects released by the Ludhiana rural police. (HT Photo)

The suspects were captured on cameras in the religious event. The police assured that the name and identity of the informer would be concealed. On August 26, 2024, Gurusharanjeet Singh of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and his wife Kawaljeet Kaur had visited a religious site in Jagraon to pay obeisance. At the site, three unknown individuals offered them juice packets as prasad. Both drank the juice, with Gurusharanjeet Singh consuming the entire packet. Moments later, the couple fell unconscious.

Kawaljeet Kaur was rushed to a government hospital and regained consciousness after treatment, but her husband was declared dead. Earlier, the police had inquested proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS.

After the police did not file any case, Kawaljeet moved the high court, alleging that her gold bangles, her husband’s gold bracelet and a gold ring were stolen during the incident. Acting on the HC’s directive, the police registered a case under Sections 123, 103 and 305 of the BNS which pertain to murder and theft.

According to Inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal, station house officer (SHO) of the Jagraon City police station, said the case was being investigated thoroughly. “We are pursuing leads and are actively searching for the accused,” he stated.

He said some suspects were captured on camera during the event. The reason behind the murder will be ascertained after questioning the suspects, he added.

With the release of pictures, the police are hoping to receive information from people about the suspects.