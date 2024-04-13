Ludhiana: No leads in central jail robbery-murder, neighbours quizzed

Two cold-blooded murders in as many days shook the city and have kept the police, who are yet to yield strong evidence hinting at a breakthrough, on their toes. A day after the murder of 90-year-old Jamaldin, the grandfather of a jail employee Abdul Gaffar, police questioned people at the staff’s residential colony, suspecting the handiwork of an insider. (HT File Photo)

The postmortem report of the victim suggested that he died of suffocation and burn injuries. The team of doctors who conducted the autopsy found smoke particles in the deceased’s lungs and revealed that he had suffered 80% burn injuries.

The doctors also preserved his clothes to ascertain if the robbers used an inflammable substance to set him on fire.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said police have been investigating the matter through all angles.

Jamaldin was found murdered on Thursday night in a residential quarter, from where ₹1.2 lakh and jewellery were stolen. The victim was home alone at the time of the incident as the rest of the family members had gone out for Eid festivities.

Bathinda turn in rly track murder

Investigation into another murder that unfolded on Thursday has led the police to Bathinda, but to no avail.

Police had found the body of an unidentified man chopped into six pieces on the railway track near Sherpur. Police found the address of a Bathinda firm written on the bag and approached the firm owners and employees to enquire about the victim to no avail.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Brijmohan said the victim’s identity was crucial. Have scanned all the missing reports lodged in the city only to not find a match, police have extended their circle of investigation across Punjab.

The ACP added that the police are scanning the CCTV footage for leads.