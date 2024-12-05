Ludhiana: No more paid parking in Sarabha Nagar market, residents hail move

In a bid to provide relief to shoppers and commuters, the Sarabha Nagar parking lot has been made free for public use. Previously a paid facility when ₹20 was being charged for four-wheeler and ₹10 for two-wheeler, the parking lot’s transition to a free service follows an initiative led by Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi. While addressing reporters, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi said, “I had assured the market association that I would address their concerns regarding parking charges.” (Getty image)

While addressing reporters, Gogi said, “I had assured the market association that I would address their concerns regarding parking charges. This market has around 40 to 50 shops and there is no need for a paid parking facility. I have also written to the state government regarding this. The decision will not only benefit residents but also boost business activity in the area.”

At the same time, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to float fresh tenders for the city’s six major parking lots, including Sarabha Nagar Market. Nearly a year after the contracts expired, tenders remain unfinalised, leading to ad-hoc extensions of existing agreements.

The six parking facilities under question include the multi-level parking in Zone A, Feroze Gandhi Market, Sarabha Nagar Market, Bahadur House, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Model Town Extension.

Local shopkeepers have lauded the move to eliminate parking charges in Sarabha Nagar. Satinder Singh Kukreja, a shop owner, said, “This is a significant relief for shopkeepers and customers alike. Many avoided visiting the market due to parking fees. Making it free will undoubtedly attract more visitors and help businesses thrive.”

The MC’s management of parking facilities has faced criticism in the past. In September last year, a scuffle between a parking attendant and a visitor over alleged overcharging at the lot near AC Market had led to a police case. The contractor was fined ₹20,000, but reports indicate that the fine remains unpaid and the MC has yet to take definitive action.

A senior MC official noted, “We have received instructions regarding Sarabha Nagar parking and are awaiting an official government order for further clarity.”