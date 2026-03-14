Ludhiana: No takers for waste management tender, deadline extended again

The ₹1,244-crore integrated solid waste management project of the municipal corporation has run into further uncertainty as no bidder came forward even after the tender deadline was extended by 14 days. Following the poor response, the civic body on March 10 extended the deadline by another 14 days in the hope of attracting companies. Open garbage dump near Bhai Chattar Singh Park. (HT Photo)

The project, which involves door-to-door collection, transportation and processing of municipal solid waste, is considered one of the biggest civic initiatives aimed at improving the city’s sanitation system. However, the continued lack of interest from private firms has raised serious questions about the viability and terms of the tender.

According to sources, despite the extension granted earlier this week, not even a single company submitted a bid, forcing the MC to once again prolong the deadline but hundreds of queries received by the department.

At the same time, speculations are also doing the rounds that the headquarters has advised the MC to consider revising the rates for the project. Officials wishing not to be named said there were discussions about increasing the rate for door-to-door waste collection and processing of fresh waste from the existing ₹3,300 per tonne to nearly ₹4,500 per tonne in order to make the project more attractive for private players.

If implemented, the proposed increase could significantly raise the cost of the project for the civic body. Officials, however, have not made any official statement regarding the revision of rates so far.

Officials said that around three companies had sought clarifications through a corrigendum, particularly regarding the provision of depositing 5% earnest money with the tender. The firms reportedly requested the civic body to reconsider the condition, saying the mandatory deposit was too high for such a large project.

However, officials have not yet confirmed whether any relaxation in the tender conditions will be provided to attract bidders. The project, considered one of the biggest waste management initiatives in the city, proposes an integrated system for door-to-door collection, transportation, segregation, processing and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste.

At present, the city generates over 1,000 tonnes of solid waste daily. The civic body has been struggling for years to manage the mounting garbage, while residents frequently complain about poor collection systems, overflowing secondary dumping points and environmental hazards caused by improper wastedisposal.

The project had earlier received approval during a general house meeting of the MC, but the decision had triggered strong opposition from employees and unions. A large number of fourth-class employees and sanitation workers’ unions had staged protests, expressing concerns that the move could pave the way for privatisation of sanitation services and affect the livelihood of existing workers.

Despite repeated attempts, MC superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta was not available for comments.