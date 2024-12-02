Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Nod sought for protest against dyeing units’ CETP outlets

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2024 10:49 PM IST

According to activists of Kale Pani Da Morcha, their protest is aimed at snapping the ‘illegal’ outlets’ of common effluent treatment plants into Buddha Nullah at the Tajpur road in Ludhiana district.

Members of the Kale Pani Da Morcha have written to the deputy commissioner and police commissioner of Ludhiana, seeking permission for a peaceful protest aimed at shutting down the “illegal” outlets of the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) on Tajpur Road. The activists urged the authorities to ensure a confrontation-free environment during the gathering, scheduled for Wednesday.

Activists are set to hold a protest on December 3 over the Buddha Nullah pollution. (HT photo)
Activists are set to hold a protest on December 3 over the Buddha Nullah pollution. (HT photo)

The protest stems from orders issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on August 12 mandating closure of three CETP outlets associated with dyeing industrial units. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) followed this with directives on September 25 and 26 for their immediate shutdown. Despite these orders, no action has been taken to implement them, the activists alleged.

Jaskirat Singh, a member of the Morcha, pointed out that their prior complaint to the Tibba police station had also gone unaddressed. He stressed that neither technical nor legal hurdles exist to enforce the closure, as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not stayed the PPCB’s orders.

Kuldeep Khaira highlighted the environmental and health hazards posed by “untreated” industrial effluents entering the Buddha Nullah, a crucial water source for millions in south Punjab and Rajasthan. “Toxic water is causing severe health issues for children, pregnant women and the elderly,” he said, emphasising that government inaction violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to a healthy environment.

The activists noted their repeated appeals to the Punjab government and the chief minister for intervention had been ignored. They stated that protecting rivers and the environment is a constitutional duty under Article 48A and Article 51A(g).

To prevent any untoward incidents, the group requested adequate police security during the protest, citing threats from certain industry representatives. “Our cause is noble — to safeguard Punjab’s environment, rivers and water for future generations. We call for discipline and adherence to the law,” the activists said, urging authorities to facilitate a peaceful gathering.

