Ludhiana: Nov–Dec payments pending: Delayed mid-day meal funds force govt schools to arrange supplies on credit

Government schools across the district are struggling to run the mid-day meal scheme as funds for November and December are yet to be released, while only partial financial assistance was received for October, forcing many schools to procure food supplies on credit to ensure that children do not go hungry. Mid-day meal served to students at a government school in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Teachers and school heads said the scheme depends entirely on the timely release of funds, but continued delays have placed them under severe pressure. With payments pending for two months and partial release for October, schools are finding it difficult to manage day-to-day expenses related to the scheme.

Several school heads said they have been left with no option but to approach local vendors for groceries and other essentials on credit, hoping that the dues will be cleared once the government releases the pending funds. They added that such arrangements are not sustainable and often strain relations with suppliers.

The delay, teachers said, has become a routine issue rather than an exception.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers Union, questioned why such delays persist despite the government being fully aware that mid-day meal funds are required every month.

“Teachers are being pushed into an uncomfortable position where they are forced to manage finances instead of focusing on academic responsibilities,” he said.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said recurring delays were harming the credibility of government schools. He explained that repeated borrowing creates mistrust among local vendors and the community, besides projecting a poor image of the government due to administrative lapses.

Teachers also pointed out that the mid-day meal menu is planned on a monthly basis and includes cooked meals along with fruits and desserts. They demanded that funds be credited at the beginning of each month to avoid disruptions.

Responding to the issue, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said the department had released funds up to October. “Schools which received only partial funds for that month should contact him directly. Funds for the months after October are pending but will be released soon,” he added.