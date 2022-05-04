Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops.
The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Cops have already started playing volleyball, and performing yoga to whip themselves back in shape.
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.The police chief added that the department will hold special medical and yoga camps for police personnel and will also invite cops’ families for the same.
Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3C. Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry.
Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held
Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening. The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels. The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.
Karnataka ministers, legislators get no audience with Amit Shah
The much-awaited visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Karnataka on Tuesday turned out to be a damp squib as the senior BJP leader did not hold any discussions with state ministers or any legislators from the ruling party, at least two persons aware of the development said.
Man planned Bengaluru acid attack in advance, say police
Police probing an acid attack in the city have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance. Police have questioned Nagesh's family and 20 others associated with him. Since fleeing after the attack, he has not contacted anyone either, said police.
