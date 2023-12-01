Ludhiana: Now, designated lane for three-wheelers, e-rickshaws outside railway station

In an effort to tackle the persistent traffic congestion on the Railway Station Road and Jagraon Bridge, the Traffic Police has implemented a new measure aimed at improving the flow of vehicles. The initiative involves the introduction of a designated lane for three-wheelers and e-rickshaws on both sides of the bustling Railway Station Road. In an effort to tackle the persistent traffic congestion on the Railway Station Road and Jagraon Bridge, the Traffic Police has implemented a new measure aimed at improving the flow of vehicles. The initiative involves the introduction of a designated lane for three-wheelers and e-rickshaws on both sides of the bustling Railway Station Road. (Manish/ HT)

This initiative is expected to bring relief to the multitude of commuters travelling along Railway Station Road, enhancing their overall travel experience by minimising delays and optimising traffic efficiency. With the strict enforcement of the designated lane for auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, the traffic police aim at relieving the congestion and improve the road conditions for all commuters.

Three-wheelers and e-rickshaws in a bid to pick up passengers used to stop anywhere on the road. They also drive recklessly and create problems for other commuters, which affect the flow of traffic over the entire stretch.

ACP (traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that the step would ensure smoother traffic movement for all commuters.

This dedicated lane for auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws is anticipated to prevent hindrances to other road users and enhance overall traffic efficiency. The ACP stressed the strict enforcement of this initiative, underlining that heavy fines will be imposed on violators who fail to follow the designated lane guidelines.

Member of the Road Safety Council, Punjab, Rahul Verma said that the temporary closure of Bharat Nagar Chowk had resulted in increased traffic on Railway Station Road, subsequently affecting the flow on Jagraon Bridge. In response to this mounting challenge, the traffic police took the step to ensure a systematic and organised movement of vehicles, especially on Railway Station Road. Verma acknowledged that a streamlined traffic flow is essential not only for the convenience of commuters but also for overall road safety.