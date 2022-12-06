Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Now, submit property tax by December 31 or face penalty

Ludhiana: Now, submit property tax by December 31 or face penalty

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The Ludhiana civic body had recovered ₹61.64 crore from April 1 to November 30 last year, while ₹88.93 crore was recovered during the same period this year

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With December 31 being the last date to submit property tax for the current financial year (2022-23) without any penalty, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to pay the tax for the current financial year in time to avoid penalty.

The civic body had recovered 61.64 crore from April 1 to November 30 last year, while 88.93 crore was recovered during the same period this year.

As per the record available with MC, around 39,000 property owners in the city are yet to pay the tax for the current financial year.

The residents will have to pay a 10% penalty on payment of taxes from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023. After March 2023, the residents will have to pay 20% penalty and 18% per annum interest on delayed payment.

The tax collected from the residents is used for providing basic amenities to the residents and for the development of the city, the commissioner added.

Aggarwal said residents can also submit tax online at - mcludhiana.gov.in in addition to making payment of tax in MC zonal suvidha kendras.

