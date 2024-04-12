Ludhiana: NRI among 2 booked on sexual harassment charges

The Ludhiana Rural police registered a case against a non-resident Indian (NRI) and his aide for allegedly sexually harassing a 29-year-old woman. The woman was employed as a caretaker at the accused NRI’s house and was also a cook for the co-accused. The accused have been identified as Harshwinder Singh and his aide Baldev Singh, both residents of Ramgarh Sivia village . (Stock photo)

According to the complainant, the NRI’s family had shifted to Canada, leaving her in-charge of their house. Baldev Singh’s family also resides abroad. The woman alleged that on February 5, the accused came to her house and sexually harassed her.

She added that in October 2023, accused Baldev Singh had sexually assaulted her when she went to his house to help him in fastening the curtains. However, she had not shared the incident with anyone, the complaint added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a first-information report (FIR) under section 354-A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused and a hunt was on for their arrest.