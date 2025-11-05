Ludhiana NRI arrested for confining, assaulting Argentine woman

A Ludhiana-based NRI, Harjinder Bhola, was arrested on Monday after allegedly assaulting and wrongfully confining his Argentine live-in partner, Gete Maria Bolen (31), and separating her from her two children, police said on Tuesday. Following the Argentine embassy’s intervention, the Division Number 2 police registered an FIR and arrested Bhola on November 1.

The woman was rescued from a house in Islam Ganj, one of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods, following her complaint to the Argentine Embassy, on November 1.

In her complaint, written in Spanish, Bolen alleged that Bhola, who had recently returned from overseas, beat her, pulled her by the hair and kept her away from her 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, who were also reportedly assaulted.

She said her visit to India, intended to last three months, was forcibly extended by Bhola. She further stated that she had already filed a complaint against him in Argentina.

Following the embassy’s intervention, the Division Number 2 police registered an FIR and arrested Bhola on November 1.

ACP (Central) Anil Bhanot said the victim was taken to the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, for medical care and later sent to New Delhi for repatriation to Argentina.

Police have booked Bhola under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The woman has also accused Bhola’s mother of harassing her. Her role is being investigated,” ACP Bhanot added.

Authorities said a language barrier complicated the initial inquiry, as Bolen’s complaint in Spanish had to be translated into Punjabi using an online tool.