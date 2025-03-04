Ludhiana: ‘Obesity a major health concern’: Experts blame changing lifestyle

Ludhiana: MASSH Prolife Hospital marked World Obesity Day by discussions on obesity and weight management on Monday. During the event, Dr Harpreet Singh Jolly provided insights into various aspects of weight management. The discussion noted that the primary reasons behind this rising trend are traditional dietary habits and evolving lifestyles. (HT PHOTO)

“Obesity has emerged as a serious health concern in Punjab, similar to cancer. The state ranks among the top in the country for obesity prevalence. According to studies, nearly 40% of adults in Punjab are obese, with 36% of adults in Ludhiana being affected by the condition,” he said.

The discussion noted that the primary reasons behind this rising trend are traditional dietary habits and evolving lifestyles. The local diet is rich in dairy products like milk, butter and ghee, which, although highly nutritious, are also high in fat and calories, contributing to excessive weight gain. This, in turn, is leading to an increase in heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, fatty liver and infertility.

Dr Jolly highlighted that Ludhiana is facing a severe obesity crisis, with women being more prone to obesity than men. Obesity is relatively lower in the 18 to 34 age group but significantly higher among individuals of age between 35 to 54. This issue is not just about physical appearance but also a major contributor to chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. He further explained that urbanisation and lifestyle changes have led to a decrease in physical activity, worsening the obesity problem.

The event also introduced several new and effective weight-loss techniques. GLP-1 agonists (such as semaglutide) have shown promising results in obesity treatment, although their effects may reduce once the medication is discontinued. Additionally, non-surgical techniques like intragastric balloons and endoscopic plication have proven effective in weight reduction.