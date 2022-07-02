Ludhiana: Officials told to install storm sewer lines in Transport Nagar

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Friday directed officials concerned to install a storm water sewer in Transport Nagar following continuous complaints of waterlogging.

The decision was taken during their visit to Transport Nagar and Shivaji Nagar Nullah to look into the ongoing projects and problems being faced by residents.

A group of transporters, led by president of Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, JP Aggarwal, told them that choked internal drains lead to rain water accumulation in the area during the monsoons and many vehicles overturn and develop snags due to potholed roads.

MC officials told Aggarwal that a proposal was made to install storm sewer lines in the area in 2008-09, but it was put on hold. Following this, Aggarwal directed the officials to table the proposal again under AMRUT scheme. Directions were also issued to repair the potholed roads.

MLA Pappi Prashar stated that the motive behind the field visit was to apprise senior officials of the problems being faced by residents, so that corrective measures can be taken . “ I will be monitoring the projects regularly and strict action will be taken against the contractors and staff if anomalies are found,” said Prashar.

They also inspected the ongoing renovation of the mini rose garden in Kidwai Nagar area and directed the contractor to complete the work within two months. The garden is being renovated under the smart city project at a cost of around ₹3.5 crore.

Also, while inspecting the project to cover Shivaji Nagar nullah, the legislator and MC commissioner directed the contractor to complete the installation of sewer lines within three days. Currently, a bypass line has been established to drain out sewage waste. Further, he was directed to clean the sewer/drain lines.

Directions issued for timely lifting of garbage

Pappi Prashar and Aggarwal also inspected a few open dump sites in Ludhiana Central constituency including the ones in Shivpuri and Wait Ganj. They directed officials to ensure timely lifting of garbage and shifting of garbage dumps away from residences/shops, wherever possible. The field staff was warned of strict action in case garbage is found dumped in open places apart from the secondary garbage dumps.

With 32mm rainfall, monsoon hits Ludhiana

The city received 32mm of rainfall as the monsoon finally hit the city on Friday. According to Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of thundershowers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours. The downpour at night went on till the morning. However, overcast conditions prevailed till afternoon, but no rain was reported. Later during the day, skies remained clear, but the cloud emerged again.