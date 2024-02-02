 Ludhiana: One dies after tractor-trailer overturns - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: One dies after tractor-trailer overturns

Ludhiana: One dies after tractor-trailer overturns

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 02, 2024 10:54 PM IST

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the tractor-trolley driver was transporting wheat straw to Jagraon

A man died and another suffered injuries after a tractor-trolley overturned at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road near Aligarh village in Jagraon on Friday.

One dies after tractor-trolley overturns in Ludhiana. (HT)
According to the driver of the vehicle, he lost control over the vehicle in a bid to save a stray cattle.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Rishi, a helper of the driver Tejinder Singh of Talwandi Kalan. Tejinder suffered injuries in the mishap.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the tractor-trolley driver was transporting wheat straw to Jagraon. When he was passing from the over-bridge near Aligarh village, he failed to notice a stray cattle on the highway due to dense fog.

When they reached near to the stray cattle, he immediately applied brakes and lost control over the tractor-trolley which overturned.

Ramesh died on the spot after he was crushed under the trolley. He was rushed to Civil Hospital, Jagraon from where he was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The ASI said that on the statement of Tejinder, police have initiated inquest proceedings proceeding under section 174 of the CrPC. The dead body has been sent to the civil hospital for post mortem.

