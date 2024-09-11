Ludhiana: OPD to be shut from today as docs’ strike picks up pace

{doctors’ strike} The partial strike of doctors at the civil hospital here entered day three on Wednesday, as the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) met cabinet sub-committee and health minister Dr Balbir Singh. (HT File)

The partial strike of doctors at the civil hospital here entered day three on Wednesday, as the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) met cabinet sub-committee and health minister Dr Balbir Singh.

PCMSA State president Dr Akhil Sareen said while the health minister accepted the demands on security and assured career progression in principle, no written assurance was given on the same.

Sareen said that now starting Thursday the OPD service will be suspended completely. For the last three days the doctors had kept the OPD shut from 8am to11am every day in protest. The doctors’ body had earlier said that if the meeting on Wednesday failed to resolve the demands the protest will enter the second phase.

“PCMSA was reassured by the department that an official letter from the government will be issued today itself stating the cabinet sub-committee’s decision on the restoration of ACPs and other important decisions of the meeting including a definite framework on security,” read a PCMSA press release.

“However, in the face of non-receipt of such definite official communication from the government, the call for full day suspension of OPDs for tomorrow stays,” it added.

All services except emergency services, postmortems, ⁠medicolegal examinations, ⁠court evidence, and ⁠judicial medical examinations will be suspended.

The ⁠ out-patient opioid assisted treatment centres will also only dispense daily doses.