 Ludhiana: OPD to be shut from today as docs’ strike picks up pace - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: OPD to be shut from today as docs’ strike picks up pace

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 11, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The partial strike of doctors at the civil hospital here entered day three on Wednesday, as the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) met cabinet sub-committee and health minister Dr Balbir Singh.

{doctors’ strike}

The partial strike of doctors at the civil hospital here entered day three on Wednesday, as the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) met cabinet sub-committee and health minister Dr Balbir Singh. (HT File)
The partial strike of doctors at the civil hospital here entered day three on Wednesday, as the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) met cabinet sub-committee and health minister Dr Balbir Singh. (HT File)

The partial strike of doctors at the civil hospital here entered day three on Wednesday, as the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) met cabinet sub-committee and health minister Dr Balbir Singh.

PCMSA State president Dr Akhil Sareen said while the health minister accepted the demands on security and assured career progression in principle, no written assurance was given on the same.

Sareen said that now starting Thursday the OPD service will be suspended completely. For the last three days the doctors had kept the OPD shut from 8am to11am every day in protest. The doctors’ body had earlier said that if the meeting on Wednesday failed to resolve the demands the protest will enter the second phase.

“PCMSA was reassured by the department that an official letter from the government will be issued today itself stating the cabinet sub-committee’s decision on the restoration of ACPs and other important decisions of the meeting including a definite framework on security,” read a PCMSA press release.

“However, in the face of non-receipt of such definite official communication from the government, the call for full day suspension of OPDs for tomorrow stays,” it added.

All services except emergency services, postmortems, ⁠medicolegal examinations, ⁠court evidence, and ⁠judicial medical examinations will be suspended.

The ⁠ out-patient opioid assisted treatment centres will also only dispense daily doses.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On