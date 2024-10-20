Ludhiana: Opposition tears into AAP govt over ‘delay’ in MC polls

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directive to the state government to notify municipal corporation (MC) elections within 15 days, Opposition parties have renewed their attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ‘delaying’ the polls. The terms of the councillors ended nearly two years ago. (HT File)

The terms of the councillors ended nearly two years ago.

The HC has directed Punjab government and State Election Commission (SEC) to declare poll schedule for five MCs and 42 municipal councils/nagar panchayats within 15 days.

Former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu said, “The elections should have been held two years ago. Development agendas are being passed through the TAC [Technical Advisory Committee] and officials are making decisions without oversight. Problems are not being addressed because there are no councillors. Scams are emerging daily.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda raised concerns about the ‘flawed’ ward delimitation. “This is the first time that ward delimitation has been done so poorly and against the law. Some wards are declared SC [Scheduled Caste] even though there is no SC population, and some have been extended across the Grand Trunk (GT) road, which is not allowed by law. The HC decision is appreciable and the state government should conduct the election at the earliest.”

Bharatiya Janata Party district president Rajnish Dhiman hit out at the ‘delay’ and said, “We have raised this issue multiple times. The people are facing difficulties for even small tasks, such as getting stamps and attestations. They have to visit the MLA office, which is a huge burden. Without a functioning House and a mayor, issues are not being resolved and complaints are piling up,” he said.

AAP district president Sharanpal Singh Makkar said, “The elections got delayed due to the delimitation, then the Lok Sabha elections and now the by-elections across the state. We will abide by HC directions and do whatever the party high command decides.”