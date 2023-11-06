close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Out for a dip, 3 teens drown in Sutlej

Ludhiana: Out for a dip, 3 teens drown in Sutlej

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 06, 2023 07:32 AM IST

The trio along with their two friends jumped into the river but did not surface, said police. Their friends raised alarm and informed locals, who, in turn, sought police help

Three teenagers drowned to death while taking a dip in Sutlej near Bhattian village here on Sunday. The bodies of two boys have been fished out with the help of divers, said police.

Inspector Harjeet Singh, Salem Tabri police station in-charge, said an operation is on to trace the missing teenager.
Inspector Harjeet Singh, Salem Tabri police station in-charge, said an operation is on to trace the missing teenager.

The victims have been identified as Prince Yadav, Rohit Kumar, and Anshu Gupta – all 16. The trio along with their two friends jumped into the river but did not surface, said police. Their friends raised alarm and informed locals, who, in turn, sought police help.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Inspector Harjeet Singh, Salem Tabri police station in-charge, said an operation is on to trace the missing teenager. “We have informed the families. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for autopsy,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out