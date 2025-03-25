Ludhiana para table-tennis star wins gold medal at national championship

Shubham Wadhwa, para table tennis player from Ludhiana won two gold medals at the UTT 2nd Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship 2024-25. He teamed up with Ekta Bhyan from Haryana in mixed doubles and JD Madan from Tamil Nadu in men’s doubles during his performance. He also secured a bronze medal in the singles category during the tournament which was held from March 21 to 23 in Vadodara. Shubham Wadhwa with the gold medal in 2nd Para Table-Tennis National Ranking Championship in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

His victory comes on the heels of his performance at the ITTF World Para Future Costa Brava Spanish Open, which took place earlier in March, where he bagged a silver medal in men’s doubles. Competing against athletes from 25 countries, Shubham defeated Hungary in the quarterfinal match by 3-2 and defeated France in the semi-final with 3-2. However, in the final match, he settled for a silver medal after a 0-3 loss.

In November last year, he secured gold in the men’s singles Class-3 category at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championship in Indore.He went on to win three gold medals at the UTT Para Table Tennis National Championship in March 2023, followed by another gold in mixed doubles at the ITTF Fa40 Thailand Para Open in July. He also bagged a gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games in December 2023 and secured two silver medals in singles and doubles at the Uganda Para Badminton International.

A Computer Science engineering student at the varsity in Jalandhar, Shubham has been training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

A road accident in 2016 left him with a spinal injury and temporary paralysis. During his recovery, he turned to sports as a means of rehabilitation, eventually discovering his passion for table tennis. In 2022, he won his first national gold medal.