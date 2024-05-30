Ludhiana: Parties make last-ditch effort to woo electors as campaigning ends

On the last day of campaigning in the district, the Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh criticised the central government, claiming that the Modi-led Union government is built on foundation of lies. He alleged the unfulfilled promises made to farmers, such as low support prices and pledge to double their income, citing over 700 farmer casualties. The day featured a series of events including roadshows, foot march and a bike rally in various parts of the city. (HT File)

Sanjay conducted roadshow in Ludhiana in favour of the AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi. The roadshow commenced from Sangeet Cinema Pratap Chowk in Atam Nagar constituency and concluded at Bhagwan Chowk, Gill Road, Quality Kanda, Golden Park, Jeet Halwai, Itan Wala Chowk, Labour Chowk, Quality Chowk, and Gill Canal.

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goyal said that they had conducted small meetings regularly. The response received through these gatherings indicates that public appreciates party’s welfare initiatives, Goyal added.

Warring meets locals, urged them to vote

The Congress candidate for Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency Amarinder Singh Raja Warring concluded his election campaign on Wednesday.

The programme featured a series of events including roadshows, foot march and a bike rally in various parts of the city.

Warring visited Sabzi Mandi and met with vegetable and fruit vendors. He made an appeal to the people of Ludhiana to exercise their right to vote. He claimed, “This election is not just about choosing a representative, but about safeguarding our democracy and ensuring brighter future for all. I urge every voter to come forward and raise their voice.”

During the campaign, Warring promises included industrial revival, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure development. Key initiatives included restoring Buddha Nullah with ₹650 crore project, establishing a research fund for sustainable development, and creating industrial clusters with a special package from industry and commerce department.

Warring also advocated for surface water provision to conserve groundwater, subsidies for electric and CNG autos, and a 100% solarisation goal for government buildings. Additional projects included upgrading railway stations, renovating sports facilities, establishing a Sahir Ludhianvi Memorial Centre, enhancing public transport with electric buses, and implementing intelligent traffic systems.

SAD supporters held cycle rally

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporters held a cycle rally on Thursday morning to campaign for the party candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat Ranjit Singh Dhillon. The rally was led by the SAD district president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and RPS Dhaliwal.

The members of Youth Akali Dal participated in the rally and urged the residents to support the party. They emphasised the importance of voting for the right candidate and highlighted the need for environmental protection.

The rally started from Happy Forging Park in Sarabha Nagar and passed through various parts of the city and concluded at the starting point.

Addressing the media, Bhinda and Dhaliwal criticised the performance of “outsider” candidates over the past decade, and alleged that they have neglected Ludhiana’s issues. They described Dhillon as a hardworking and honest candidate.