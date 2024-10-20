Ludhiana: Patiala’s Nitya wins quad category at state skating championship

The 36th Punjab Roller Skating Championship continued to captivate audiences on its third day at the Leisure Valley Roller Skating Ground. Organised by the Punjab Roller Skating Association in collaboration with DRSA Ludhiana, the event follows the guidelines of the Roller Skating Federation of India. Skaters in action during the tournament in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

With over 600 participants competing in various categories, skaters showcased their skills in races ranging from the age categories of 5 to 14.

In rink race 5 (2 lap + D) 5 to 7-year-old in-line boys’ category, Geetansh Grover from Mohali took the first place, followed by Adyansh Singh from Jalandhar and Dhairya Chopra from Mohali. In in-line girls’ category for the same age group, Vanushika Sharma from Sangrur clinched the top spot, with Swarna Kaloti from Ludhiana and Rehmatveer Kaur from Bathinda securing the second and third spots, respectively.

The 7 to 9-year-old in-line boys’ category saw Tajveer Singh from Mohali race to victory, with Saksham Kamboj and Vedant Mishra following closely behind. Among the girls in this age group, Jasmehak Kaur from Mohali took the first place, while Heenal from Ludhiana and Anaya Sood from Patiala finished second and third, respectively.

In the 9 to 11-year-old in-line boys’ race, Abhiraj Singh Sandhu from Mohali dominated, followed by Barin Sharma and Sanyam Gupta. Among the girls, Iraivana Wadhwa from Mohali emerged as the winner, with Sehajpreet Kaur from Ludhiana and Harjaspreet Kaur from Sangrur securing the next spots.

In the rink race 3 (3 lap) quad category, Nitya from Patiala topped the 5 to 7-year-old girls’ race, while Pratiksh Dhiman, also from Patiala, took the first place among the boys. In the 11 to 14-year-old quad girls’ race, Kashish from Mohali claimed the victory, with Sangrur skaters Niratjot Grewal and Tanisha following closely.

The championship will conclude on Sunday.