Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: PAU bags best centre award for seed technology research

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 21, 2025 07:24 AM IST

This national recognition highlights the varsity’s role in strengthening the seed sector through research and innovative technologies

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been conferred with the best centre award for its outstanding contributions in seed technology research under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Seed (Crops). The honour was presented by ML Jat, director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), during the inaugural session of the Virtual Annual Group Meet held on May 14 to 15.

Punjab Agricultural University (HT File)
Punjab Agricultural University (HT File)

This national recognition highlights the varsity’s role in strengthening the seed sector through research and innovative technologies.

Among the key achievements that earned PAU the top honour are the optimisation of grading sieve aperture sizes for new crop varieties, improved crop establishment through advanced seed treatment techniques, development of molecular markers for hybrid purity testing, revalidation of seed certification periods for field crops, and the standardisation of diagnostic methods to detect seed-borne pathogens.

Apart from its research breakthroughs, PAU’s seed unit has been instrumental in producing and supplying high-quality breeder, foundation, and certified seeds. These seeds meet the demands of farmers and seed agencies across Punjab, contributing to improved crop performance and overall agricultural productivity.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: PAU bags best centre award for seed technology research
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On