Ludhiana: PAU bags best centre award for seed technology research

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been conferred with the best centre award for its outstanding contributions in seed technology research under the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Seed (Crops). The honour was presented by ML Jat, director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), during the inaugural session of the Virtual Annual Group Meet held on May 14 to 15. Punjab Agricultural University (HT File)

This national recognition highlights the varsity’s role in strengthening the seed sector through research and innovative technologies.

Among the key achievements that earned PAU the top honour are the optimisation of grading sieve aperture sizes for new crop varieties, improved crop establishment through advanced seed treatment techniques, development of molecular markers for hybrid purity testing, revalidation of seed certification periods for field crops, and the standardisation of diagnostic methods to detect seed-borne pathogens.

Apart from its research breakthroughs, PAU’s seed unit has been instrumental in producing and supplying high-quality breeder, foundation, and certified seeds. These seeds meet the demands of farmers and seed agencies across Punjab, contributing to improved crop performance and overall agricultural productivity.