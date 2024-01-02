Ludhiana: PAU launches integrated crop production training for rural youths

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) initiated a three-month training programme on “Integrated Crop Production”, with 32 rural youths enrolling at the skill development centre. PAU launches integrated crop production training for rural youths. (HT FILE)

The programme, guided by MS Bhullar, director of extension education, is scheduled to conclude on March 28.

In his address, Bhullar emphasised the importance of adopting agri-business alongside traditional agriculture to sustain livelihoods. He stressed the need for skill enhancement, stating that upgrading skills is crucial for farmers and the unemployed to develop an entrepreneurial mindset, thereby earning financial benefits. In times of shrinking lands and income challenges, self-reliance becomes paramount, he added.

Associate director of skill development Rupinder Kaur advocated the adoption of subsidiary occupations such as beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, agro-processing, animal husbandry, food preservation, bakery and confectionery, garment enrichment, etc. She highlighted these innovative approaches as means to diversify income sources.

PAU student wins in internaional poster presentation

Charanjeet Kaur, a PhD student in the department of biochemistry, PAU, secured second position in poster presentation during the international conference on “Global Research Initiatives for Sustainable Agriculture and Allied Sciences (GRISAAS-2023)”, held from December 18 to 20, 2023.

She was awarded for her poster presentation on the topic “Valorization of agricultural by-product to bio-product: A comparative methodology for leaf protein concentrate production”, authored jointly by Charanjeet Kaur and Surekha Bhatia. She is presently pursuing her PhD research on the topic “Isolation and characterisation of leaf protein concentrates from carrot (Daucus carota L.) and potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) for application in food products” under the guidance of Surekha Bhatia, principal biochemist, department of processing and food engineering, PAU.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated the student for the achievement.