Ludhiana | PAU protest:Students boycott polls, BKU extends support

For the last 7 days, students of PAU, Ludhiana, have been protesting indefinitely demanding online exams
Protesting PAU, Ludhiana, students say when the last three semesters were online and the exams were also taken in online mode then why authorities are adamant on taking offline exams. (HT Photo)
Protesting PAU, Ludhiana, students say when the last three semesters were online and the exams were also taken in online mode then why authorities are adamant on taking offline exams.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The stand-off between Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) authorities and students resulted in a setback for the institution of democracy as the protesting students boycotted assembly polls on Sunday..

For the last 7 days, students of PAU have been protesting indefinitely demanding online exams.

The students continued their protest at the university on Sunday and expressed their views through songs, poems and slogans. In the evening, they took out a foot march around the residence of professors and doctors.

The leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Sidhupur and Ugrahan) came in support of the students. They asked that when the children have been taught through online methods, then why the exams cannot be taken in the same mode.

When the last three semesters were online and the exams were also taken in online mode then why authorities are adamant on taking offline exams.

Sukhdev Singh Kokari, state general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan),said the students had been deprived of their right to vote due to non-compliance of the demands by the university authorities. While, the state leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) condemned the PAU officials for allegedly threatening the students and their parents to withdraw from the protest.

