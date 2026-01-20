Ludhiana: PAU qualifies for national inter-university youth festival

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students have brought laurels to the institution by qualifying for the AIU National Inter-University Youth Festival after an impressive performance in the 39th AIU Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival, organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi at the Chitkara University, Rajpura from January 6 to 10, 2026. A contingent of 60 members participated in 19 events pertaining to dance, theatre, music, literary and fine arts. (HT Photo)

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Satbir Singh Gosal, vice- chancellor, PAU, lauded the talent, dedication and discipline of the participants and appreciated their consistent efforts in upholding the university’s cultural legacy at the state/zonal/national platforms.

Nirmal Jaura, director students’ welfare, applauded the collective efforts of the students and faculty mentors, stating that such achievements reflect the vibrant cultural environment and holistic development promoted of students at PAU.

Sharing details of the participation, Rupinder Kaur, associate director (culture), informed that students from the constituent colleges of PAU were members of the university contingent, showcasing diversity and unity through various cultural events. She also said that PAU contingent was led by Harleen Kaur (assistant professor) and Satvir Singh (registering officer).

Satvir Singh, registering officer, told that contingent of 60 members participated in 19 events pertaining to dance, theatre, music, literary and fine arts. The students won 12 positions i.e. third in Group Mime; fourth in Western Song (solo), Creative Choreography, Debate, Collage Making, Poster Making and Rangoli; fifth in Bhangra, Elocution, One Act Play, Spot Painting and Cartooning. Notably, the mime team has qualified to represent PAU and the North Zone at the National Inter-University Youth Festival, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu from March 10 to 16, 2026.

Training course on organic farming concludes

A five-day training course on organic farming, organised by the Skill Development Centre and the School of Organic Farming at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), concluded on campus, equipping farmers with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in chemical-free agriculture. The programme saw the participation of 23 organic growers, who were trained in organic and natural farming techniques with a focus on safe food production and public health concerns.

Held under the guidance of MS Bhullar, director of extension education, PAU, the course aimed to promote sustainable farming practices and reduce dependence on chemical inputs. Through field demonstrations and interactive sessions, participants were introduced to methods that help improve soil health, enhance crop quality and ensure pesticide residue-free produce.

Rupinder Kaur, associate director (skill development), highlighted the economic potential of organic inputs, encouraging farmers to adopt organic manure preparation and vermi-composting as subsidiary occupations. She noted that the cultivation of aromatic, spice and medicinal crops is steadily gaining popularity among farmers due to better market returns. Stressing the importance of organic cultivation, she said such practices not only ensure safer food but also protect the health of consumers.

Course coordinator Lavleesh Garg, extension scientist, emphasised the need to maintain proper standards, authenticity and certification of organic produce. He said certification plays a crucial role in building consumer trust and enabling farmers to access premium markets.

SS Walia, director of the school of organic farming, spoke about the economically viable Integrated Farming System (IFS) model developed especially for small and marginal farmers. He explained that the model integrates crops, agro-forestry, horticulture, livestock and aquaculture, ensuring food security, steady income and employment generation throughout the year. He also pointed out that natural farming practices are gaining momentum across the region as farmers look for cost-effective and sustainable solutions.

The training featured sessions by experts on organic certification, vermi-compost preparation, pest and disease management, inter-cropping, cultivation of medicinal plants, use of bio-agents and marketing of organic products.