Ludhiana: PAU research scholar secures U.S. fellowship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 03, 2023 05:26 AM IST

A master’s graduate from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has secured admission in PhD programme at North Dakota State University (NDSU) in the USA with fellowship. Sarabjit Kaur, in her doctoral studies, will work on genome editing of stripe rust susceptible genes in barley crops under the guidance of professor Shengming Yang, research geneticist at USDA-ARS and Dr Zhaohui Liu, plant pathologist at NDSU.

Prior to her PhD, Sarabjit worked as a junior research fellow for four years in the School of Agricultural Biotechnology (SAB) under the guidance of Dr Satinder Kaur. (HT Photo)
Prior to her PhD, Sarabjit worked as a junior research fellow for four years in the School of Agricultural Biotechnology (SAB) under the guidance of Dr Satinder Kaur. During this period, she worked on wheat and contributed towards mapping of leaf and stripe rust resistance genes, heat stress tolerance and nitrogen use efficiency and gained hands-on expertise on the advanced genomic tools. This experience helped her to author eight research papers in different national and international journals. Sarabjit said that experience in SAB honed her skills and helped her to secure this PhD position.

