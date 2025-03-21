Menu Explore
Ludhiana: PAU researcher honoured with best paper award

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The award was presented at the national seminar on ‘Climate Resilient Agriculture in the Facet of Transition in Agriculture (CRAFT)’

Pushpinder Kaur Brar, scientist (residue analysis) in the department of entomology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded the Best Paper Award for her research on pesticide residue behaviour and risk assessment in tomatoes. Her paper, titled ‘Residual Behavior, Dissipation Dynamics, and Risk Assessment of Flupyradifurone and its Metabolites in Tomato by Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry’, was co-authored by Ritima Bansal, Kousik Mandal, and Smriti Sharma. The award was presented at the national seminar on ‘Climate Resilient Agriculture in the Facet of Transition in Agriculture (CRAFT)’, organised by the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, college of agriculture, PAU, and the Association of Agro-meteorologists, Ludhiana Chapter.

Paper ‘Residual Behavior, Dissipation Dynamics, and Risk Assessment of Flupyradifurone and its Metabolites in Tomato by Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry’, is awarded. (HT Photo)
Congratulating Brar on this achievement, Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, commended her dedication to advancing research in residue analysis and food safety. Ajmer Singh Dhatt, director of research, PAU, praised her work’s significance in ensuring consumer health and sustainable agricultural practices.

