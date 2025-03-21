Ludhiana: PAU researcher honoured with best paper award

Pushpinder Kaur Brar, scientist (residue analysis) in the department of entomology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded the Best Paper Award for her research on pesticide residue behaviour and risk assessment in tomatoes. Her paper, titled ‘Residual Behavior, Dissipation Dynamics, and Risk Assessment of Flupyradifurone and its Metabolites in Tomato by Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry’, was co-authored by Ritima Bansal, Kousik Mandal, and Smriti Sharma. The award was presented at the national seminar on ‘Climate Resilient Agriculture in the Facet of Transition in Agriculture (CRAFT)’, organised by the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, college of agriculture, PAU, and the Association of Agro-meteorologists, Ludhiana Chapter.

