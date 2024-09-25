Ludhiana: PAU secures project for uplifting SC farmers

The Directorate of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been awarded a new project by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, for the year 2024-25. The project aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of farmers from the scheduled caste (SC) community through capacity building and technology training focused on livestock and horticulture enterprises. The Directorate of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been awarded a new project by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, for the year 2024-25. (HT File)

Giving details about the project, extension education director MS Bhullar said that the beneficiaries will be identified in clusters. They will receive short training sessions to enhance their understanding of modern technologies, especially in horticulture and livestock farming. Farmers will be provided with dual-purpose birds, mineral mixture demonstrations, kitchen garden setups, and guidance on rooftop cultivation.

Bhullar added that the project is expected to boost farmers’ incomes and secure the livelihoods of SC farmers and farm women.

Extension scientist (home science) Kulvir Kaur and extension scientist (animal science) Madhu Shelly will lead the project with support from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samrala.