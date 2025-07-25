Ludhiana: PAU VC seeks change in eligibility rules for horticulture officers

With graduates of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) raising concerns over their exclusion from the eligibility for the posts of horticulture development officers, the vice chancellor of the university has written to the state government seeking a revision with regard to the educational qualification criteria. The state government has announced recruitment of 111 horticulture development officers (HDOs) under which the candidates having master’s degree in horticulture are eligible to apply. Those having degrees in four-year BSc (Hons) in horticulture programme have raised concerns over their exclusion. (HT Photo)

However, those having degrees in four-year BSc (Hons) in horticulture programme have raised concerns over their exclusion. This has stirred widespread dissatisfaction among graduates. They said B.Sc (agriculture) graduates are eligible for agricultural development officer (ADO) posts, considered equivalent to the HDO’s position.

“Three batches of BSc (horticulture) graduates have successfully completed their education. But we have been denied entry into this opportunity,” said a candidate having BSc (horticulture) degree, wishing not to be named. “We’ve been trained for this. We’re ready. All we ask is a fair chance,” he added.

PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “We have written to the state government asking for the eligibility criteria to be revised and the minimum qualification be changed to BSc (horticulture) for HDO’s position, just like the case of ADO recruitments.”

Students said they have met with the horticulture minister several times, but are awaiting a positive action.